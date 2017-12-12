Patient-friendly: 305 doctors make it to database

The Poona Citizen Doctors Forum (PCDF) has received a list of 305 doctors who have been rated by patients as “good” doctors. The forum, with a database of 305 doctors, has started promotion of its website, so that more people could use it to choose their doctor and send feedback.

“We have the time but we want patient-approved doctors on our database,” says Dr Arun Gadre, managing committee member of PCDF.

The forum is a non-profit society, set up by people from various professional and social backgrounds, that aims at bridging the trust deficit between patients and doctors.

“This is an experiment and the entire enterprise is to support good doctors,”added Gadre. ‘Let’s help each other find good doctors’ is an effort to rebuild trust amongst residents and doctors, and promote ethical rational medical practice. The website http://www.medimitra.org will help a patient find a doctor recommended by others.

The website contains a structured questionnaire, which includes questions on overall level of satisfaction, time given by the doctor to the patient, whether the doctor listened to him/her, provided information about the illness and also whether the doctor insisted on purchasing drugs from a particular store, among others, are included to rate the experience with the doctor.

“Not only patients but many doctors who want to do rational and ethical practice are suffering due to this gross commercialisation and consumerism, which have led to irrational investigations, procedures, surgeries and kickbacks for referrals,” said Gadre, adding that several residents, including doctors, have come together to overcome “this trust deficit”. The forum would also contribute to any attempt towards bringing about a system of Universal Health Care in India, Gadre added.

