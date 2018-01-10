Passengers have quite a long list of complaints about Pune airport

Main entrance and exit gates at Pune Airport on Friday evening after the runway was closed down due to an incident at the airport. Photo By Sandeep Daundkar Main entrance and exit gates at Pune Airport on Friday evening after the runway was closed down due to an incident at the airport. Photo By Sandeep Daundkar

Not enough bathrooms, lack of chairs, unclean spaces, rude behaviour of staffers — these are some of the many complaints passengers have about the Lohegaon Airport.

Information obtained by Pune Newsline under the Right To Information Act, from the grievance redressal office at Pune airport, shows that of the 182 complaints to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), filed via Airsewa Portal and emails since March 2017, as many as 43 are about the lack of basic infrastructure at the airport and the shoddy maintenance of existing facilities. Passengers also registered their grievances via social media and the complaints’ register at the terminal building.

Other issues that have irked passengers considerably include rude behaviour of airline, security and AAI staffers (21 complaints), loss of goods (20 complaints), lack of cleanliness at various utility spaces (16) grouses against airlines (17), overcharging by restaurants (15) and miscellaneous issues (50 complaints), such as problems with the way flight information is displayed, the use of language, and handling of luggage.

Several passengers have expressed their unhappiness about the lack of seats in security-hold areas, lack of air-conditioning in some areas, not enough washrooms, the dilapidated state of lounges, lack of baggage wrapping machines, and the lifts not working properly, among others.

Passengers have also raised the issue of overcharging by restaurants which, they say, not only sell non-packaged food items at exorbitant prices, but also sell packaged items over and above the Maximum Retail Price. They also felt that some of the food concessionaires sold poor quality food, leaving them vulnerable to food poisoning.

The passengers also had some strong words while describing the behaviour of some of the staffer, who were accused of indulging in “worst behaviour”, “humiliating practices” and “inhuman, insensitive behaviour”.

One telling instance of “insensitive behaviour” was registered by a single mother in April 2017, when she complained about how her autistic child had to suffer due to the insensitive CISF personnel at the security check.

She said that despite her requests for a male security person, who could have accompanied her son through the security check as she wouldn’t have been able to accompany him, no one listened to her. Finally, her friend’s husband stepped forward to help her, she said.

“As my son is not used to strangers touching him, he panicked and ran away. The friend rushed after him. Those dealing with autism would know that this is normal… but the security personnel came running towards my son with a gun and asked us why we were travelling with an unfit child… not only did he yell at my son, he also shouted at my friend’s husband, asking him why he had to make travel plans with my son, given his condition,” complained the mother. However, she was hopeful that the next time she travels, she would be able to see some sensitivity, and “not pity”, on the part of the airport personnel.

CISF officials refuted the allegations and claimed that the security person was “courteous and helpful” to the autistic child and the mother. On how passengers’ complaints are addressed, Grievance Officer with AAI, Pune, R V Talpe, said, “Every grievance we receive from any of the four modes is sent to the department concerned. It’s resolved by the department within a month and the response is sent to the complainant.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App