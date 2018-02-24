Parvati constituency result: Bombay HC relies on forensic test result, says EVM wasn’t tampered with

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

Based on the findings of the first-ever forensic test of an electronic voting machine (EVM), the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition that had challenged the result of the 2014 assembly elections in Parvati constituency in Pune city on the grounds that the EVM had been tampered with.

The High Court relied on the results of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory that had shown that the EVMs, randomly chosen from the constituency, had not been tampered with in any way.

“The examination report of forensic department Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, mentioned that the Control Unit was scanned through electromagnetic detector TDK-RF Solutions, (and) EMI test for identification of any foreign body like Bluetooth, Wireless Fidelity (WiFi), Infra Red (IR) embedded in the Control Unit. The Spectral analysis of electromagnetic detector reveals that no such devices were embedded in its Control Unit and no evidence of any tampering or accessing the data was detected,” the order stated.

Accordingly, the single judge bench of Justice Mridula Bhatkar dismissed the petition of the Congress candidate, Abhay Chhajed, who had lost the election by 73,611 votes to his BJP rival. “The evidence is not sufficient to hold that because of non-compliance of the rules, or because of the use of EV Machines or due to the change in the name and signature of polling agent, the case of the petitioner is materially affected to declare the election to be void, and the petition fails,” the order stated.

The petitioner had challenged the election machinery and the voting system, and the use of EVMs without VVPAT. The court said the Election Commission had admitted that VVPAT machines had not been used in Parvati assembly constituency.

“However, as observed by the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India has assured that there will be phase-wise use of VVPAT in view of the financial burden and technical availability,” the order said, adding that it could not be said that there was non-compliance with the provisions of the rules or orders by the Returning Officer or by the Election Commission.

“It is not the case that only in Maharashtra or Pune, VVPAT devices were not used, but all over India, till today, the Election Commission of India could not incorporate VVPAT system in the Parliamentary or state assembly elections,” the order said.

State BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said the judgment was very important. “The Congress has not been able to digest their defeat, so they have been saying that the results were in favour of the BJP because of tampering of EVMs, but this allegation of the opposition has been conclusively proven to be wrong now,” he said.

