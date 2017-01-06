Partner watched over entangled hornbill for three days

The bird was rescued after a

three-hour operation and handed

over to Katraj Zoo The bird was rescued after athree-hour operation and handedover to Katraj Zoo

A female Indian grey hornbill’s partner watched over by circling around it as the bird remained stuck on an 80 feet high tree for three days at Pune’s Ramana Ganpati. Residents initially thought the pair was sitting but later realised that one of them was immobile because it had been entangled in a kite-flying string.

The entangled bird was on Wednesday rescued after a three-hour operation and handed over to Katraj Zoo, where Animal Orphanage Director Neelimkumar Khaire said that the female hornbill had fractured its wings.

He said that the birds were likely to part ways after the hornbill recovers after three weeks.

Khaire added that the bird will be released in its natural habitat but not necessarily from where it was rescued. “This is the courtship time for birds, which is followed by mating and nesting time. It is not necessary that they will accept each other even if they are left together now,” said Khaire.

“In all probability, they may find new partners.” Atul Bhise, who was the first to sight the birds, said that he noticed the female hornbill hanging upside down with its wings entangled on the third day. He saw the other bird was flying around the tree, making noises that prompted him to seek researcher Sachin Punekar’s help to rescue the injured hornbill.

“As soon as fire brigade staff put up a ladder to rescue the bird, both the hornbills started making noises loudly,” said Punekar. “What was really touching is that throughout the rescue operation, the injured bird’s partner kept flying restlessly around the tree from one branch to another, making its own sound.” Punekar said that the bird perhaps got scared for its partner and wanted to help. “Maybe the injured one too was scared for its life and thus was calling him.” Punekar said that the injured hornbill had a branch to rest upon and survive for three days.

He added that the fire brigade vehicle that reached the spot first was smaller. “So we asked for a bigger vehicle,” said Punekar.

He added that Indian grey hornbills, which have dark brown feathers with a white-coloured tips and short-pointed casques, are rarely sighted in Pune.