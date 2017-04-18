Panic as passengers see ‘fire’ on Pune-Daund DEMU train

Troubles of Pune-Daund DEMU service seem to be increasing by the day.

While the Pune Division is unsuccessfully struggling to run the service on time, Monday came with fresh addition to its woes when its passengers gripped with panic as “fire” was noticed near the wheels of one of the coaches. The incident occurred at about 7 pm when the train was at Manjari on its way to Daund and

Bystanders who noticed the “fire” started shouting, with the passengers evacuating the coach while the train was still moving.

Railway administration, however, dismissed the incident as an usual affair resulting from “break binding” or excessive application of brakes resulting in smoke and sparks.

They added that while such incidents are not rare, they are harmless. It could have occurred due to opening of an oil seal of the coach owing to brake binding, causing sparks. The issues were addressed and the train proceeded towards Daund after 10-15 minutes, officials said.

