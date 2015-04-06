Panel report on Pune Metro to be submitted to CM tomorrow

In 2009, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had submitted the proposal of Metro rail to the civic body.

The state government-appointed committee on Metro rail for Pune will submit the report detailing its stand on the 14.92-km line from Vanaz to Ramwadi to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Progress on the project has been stuck for long due to differences in implementation and the report will enable the chief minister to take a final call on commencement.

In 2009, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had submitted the proposal of Metro rail to the civic body. The first phase of the project comprised two routes: the 16.59-km route from Swargate to Pimpri-Chinchwad and the 14.92-km from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

According to the proposal, the Swargate to Pimpri-Chinchwad route was to be implemented underground in the central part of city and elevated corridor from Shivajinagar to Pimpri Chinchwad. However, it proposed the entire Vanaz to Ramwadi line as an elevated route which led to protest from citizens groups and political parties.

There was a lot of debate over the issue but the PMC decided to stick to DMRC proposal rejecting the demand of underground Metro rail citing the heavy expenditure for its implementation.

In 2009, the project cost was estimated to be Rs 7,984 crore which has been increased to Rs 10,183 crore as per revised estimated prepared last year.

The chief minister had recently chaired a meeting to resolve the issues related to Pune Metro rail and appointed committee headed by guardian minister Girish Bapat to hold discussion with all stake holders to bring in consensus on implementation of the project.

“The NGO representatives and former bureaucrat Vijay Kelkar would be submitting their opinion on Metro rail route and a combined report of the committee would be submitted to the chief minister on Tuesday,” said municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar.

The Shiv Sena that has become aggressive in the city has urged the chief minister to bring in necessary changes in the proposed plan for the Metro rail irrespective of the expenditure for the project.

The state government recently declared budgetary provision of Rs 174.99 crore for Pune Metro rail in 2015-16 while the Union government has made a provision of Rs 126.58 crore for the purpose. There has been an ‘in principle’ approval to the project, but the opposition to the elevated stretch has delayed the final nod of the Union government.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App