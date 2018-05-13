Panel probing Koregaon Bhima violence seeks information from citizens

The statements have to be either submitted in person or through post within one month of the appeal. The statements have to be either submitted in person or through post within one month of the appeal.

THE two-member committee probing the Koregaon Bhima violence has made an appeal to those who have information about the clashes to contact the commission and give their statements. In the appeal, published in newspapers, the committee has tried to reach out to persons affected by the incident or familiar with it in any form, as well as other concerned citizens, organisations and political parties.

The statements have to be either submitted in person or through post within one month of the appeal. The statement should be in the form of sworn affidavits made before a notary or a judicial magistrate (first class).

The committee, headed by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J N Patel with state chief secretary Sumit Mullick as a member, was formed in February 2018 under the Commissions of Inquiry Act (1952) to investigate the matter.

“…The Commission of Inquiry, so appointed hereby, issues this notification inviting all persons personally acquainted with, affected from or concerned with the matter under inquiry and such other incident prior, during and subsequent to the event which occurred on January 1, 2018. NGOs registered with the Charity Commisioner of Maharashtra whose objectives are related to the matter under inquiry and political parties recognised and registered with the state Election Commission through their President, Secretary or an authorised representatives to submit to the commission their statement to the above terms of reference,” read the appeal signed by the Palnitkar V V, secretary of the Commission.

The commission has been given a deadline of four months to ascertain the reasons behind the violence, as well as look into the response of the local administration and police.

One person was killed and hundreds of others injured when violent clashes broke out on January 1, when lakhs of people had gathared at the Jaystambh in Perne to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

