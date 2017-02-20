Panel 9 (PCMC): Big panel, strong candidates up the challenge here

Panel 9 (PCMC): Kharalwadi-Masulkar-Nehrunagar Panel 9 (PCMC): Kharalwadi-Masulkar-Nehrunagar

Three sitting corporators, including Geeta Mancharkar, Rahul Bhosale, Sameer Masulkar and former mayor Vaishali Ghodekar, face a stiff challenge from the upbeat BJP in the electoral panel that also has strong contenders from Shiv Sena, MIM and Congress.

Geeta Mancharkar had hit the headlines last year when she was defeated by Congress leaders. After being humiliated in Congress, she switched loyalty to NCP on the eve of polls.

Watch what else is in the news

She is banking heavily on the popularity of her husband, Sushil Mancharkar, top criminal lawyer from Pimpri Chinchwad, who made national headlines after he decided to plead the case of an accused in German Bakery blast case. Rahul Bhosale, son of former mayor Hanumant Bhosale who had won five consecutive times from Nehrunagar area, is banking on the popularity of his father.

The fight between sitting corporator Rajesh Pillay of BJP and Sameer Masulkar of NCP is being keenly watched as they had a close finish in 2012 election. Mandakini Thackeray, a sitting corporator, who was denied nomination by NCP, has been fielded by the Congress may again spring a surprise.

It’s a panel which has large number of upmarket areas like Masulkar Colony, Ajmera, Udyam Nagar, Vastu Udyog, Swapna Nagari, Yeshwant Nagar and Nehrunagar areas. This panel boasts of several civic amenities that were set up years ago. This panel was among the first to get them. They include stadia, one being the international poligras hockey stadium.

PCMC’s first swimming pool set up three decades ago is located in this panel. Also, Pimpri-Chinchwad’s biggest garden, the Rose garden, is located in this panel. The key issues in this panel are growing traffic problems, pathetic state of roads and rehabilation of four slum areas.