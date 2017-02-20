Panel 9; Baner Balewadi Pashan: Pitted against ex-corporators, Nimhan kin to face test

Panel 9: Baner Balewadi Pashan Panel 9: Baner Balewadi Pashan

A Portion of the panel— Baner, Balewadi and Pashan—to be developed as Smart City by the Pune Municipal Corporation will see an interesting contest between members of locally-dominant Nimhan family fighting on different party tickets pitted against former corporators.

The areas like Pashan, Baner, Balewadi and Sutarwadi, which are parts of this panel, have elected members with a political legacy. Belonging to families like Nimhan, Sutar, Chandere and Ranpise, they have been dominant and economically strong.

Watch what else is in the news

One of the important names from the Nimhan family is Vinayak Nimhan, city unit chief of Shiv Sena, who has been a member of legislative assembly for four terms. His son, Chandrashekhar Nimhan, who was elected as corporator in 2012 on the Congress ticket, is now contesting as a Sena candidate. He will be facing a tough fight from NCP candidate Baburao Chandere, sitting corporator who contested 2014 assembly elections.

In C ward of the same panel, two Nimhans — Sanjay Nimhan of Shiv Sena, Pramod Nimhan of NCP — would be contesting against Amol Balwadkar of BJP. A lot would be at stake for BJP in the electoral panel as it is part of the assembly segment represented by BJP legislator Medha Kulkarni. Incidentally, the area has been selected to be developed under smart city mission, flagship programme of the BJP-led Union government.

The ward B in this panel will see a tussle between Rohini Dhankude of Shiv Sena, Bebitai Nimhan of MNS and former corporator and independent candidate Rohini Chimte. Bebitai Nimhan, mother of Suhas Nimhan, is banking on the citizen centric initiative taken up by her son.

The ward A will see a fight between four new faces Neeta Ranpise of Shiv Sena and Shivanjali Dalvi of the MNS. While bad roads remain the key issue, poor bus connectivity, water supply, parking spaces also need attention. The panel comprises ecologically-sensitive Pashan lake and several hills which need conservation measures. It provides connectivity to the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park at Hinjewadi as well as Balewadi Sports Complex, the roads witness heavy traffic congestion.