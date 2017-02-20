Panel 25; Wanowrie: BJP loyalist is geared up to take on Mayor Jagtap

Panel 25: Wanowrie Panel 25: Wanowrie

All eyes are set on the all-important tussle in this electoral panel as mayor Prashant Jagtap faces a tough challenge from the BJP to get re-elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and break the trend of defeat faced by mayors in the previous elections.

In 2012 civic elections, two mayors of NCP in the previous tenure —Rajlaxmi Bhosale and Mohansingh Rajpal— faced a shocking defeat. However, the situation for Jagtap eased before the actual contest as one of the main contenders, Abhijeet Shivarkar of Congress, was thrown out of the fray after his nomination papers were rejected due to a missing signature in the form.

Shivarkar has a stronghold in the area as his father, a senior Congress leader, is a former state minister and have been elected to PMC as well as state assembly in the past. Later, the Shiv Sena increased its base in the area with its leader, Mahadev Babar, getting elected to the assembly segment in the past but was defeated in the 2014 assembly elections by BJP legislator Yogesh Tilekar.

The BJP has pitted Prasad Hole against the mayor. Other candidates in the fray are Pravin Yesade of Shiv Sena, Atul Wanawadikar of MNS and Independent candidate Vinodkumar Gaikwad. The NCP, BJP, Shiv Sena have fielded candidates in each of the four seats in the panel while the Congress is contesting on three seats and MNS contesting on two seats. Thus, the performance of the entire panel would play a crucial role in the result and decide fate of mayor. To ensure that he could garner more votes, Jagtap has managed to get his mother and former corporator, Ratnaprabha Jagtap, contest on the NCP ticket from another ward in his panel.

The panel has a cosmopolitan population keeping the contest wide open for all party candidates. The BJP roped in Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to address a rally in the electoral panel so as to appeal the large population of ex-servicemen to support candidates of BJP and ensure defeat of Jagtap.

The panel jurisdiction is adjoining the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area. The traffic issue alongwith bad roads have been a major issue in the area and during summers, residents have been facing water shortage.