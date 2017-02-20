Panel 17; Raviwar Peth-Rasta Peth: It’s heavyweights vs strong newcomers in this BJP domain

Panel 17: Raviwar Peth-Rasta Peth Panel 17: Raviwar Peth-Rasta Peth

The panel falls in the Kasba Peth assembly segment, a traditional BJP stronghold, and would see a mix of heavyweights pitched against strong newcomers with influential backgrounds.

Former corporator and senior Congress leader Virendra Kirad will battlle it out against NCP candidate Vanraj Andekar, son of Bandu Anna Andekar, two time corporator Vijay Maratkar of Shiv Sena and Umesh Chavan of BJP.

Watch what else is in the news

Maratkar lost the civic body election in 2012 but is still well known in the panel spread across Budhwar Peth, Raviwar Peth, Shukrawar Peth and Guruwar Peth. Kirad has a strong connect with voters at Bhavani Peth while Andekar family is also well known in these areas. It is unlikely to be a smooth sail for any candidate in this panel with BJP pitching Chavan against the bigwigs. In a reserved seat for women in the OBC category in the electoral panel, sitting Shiv Sena corporator Sonam Zende will take on NCP candidate Laxmi Andekar, wife of former corporator Uday Andekar.

Shila Aptalkar from Congress has a strong bond with a chunk of voters specially in Budhwar Peth as her son Sandeep helps the vulnerable group of sex workers with court cases. The going is unlikely to be easy from Sonam Zende as Rohini Naik of BJP too has support from the trader community.

Other prominent candidate in the panel are Arvind Pappu Kothari, businessman contesting on BJP ticket. A granddaughter of a brothel owner with considerable influence in the area and AIMIM candidates are likely to eat some of the traditional votes.

The Peth areas are in the heart of the city and issues like crumbling old wadas with limited FSI meant little development. Unregulated traffic, smaller lanes lead to major jams in the area. There is little space for a smooth flow of traffic and the issue of congestion has not been dealt with. Old drainage and leaking water pipelines are another problem in this area.