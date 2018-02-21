Pads to measure size, speed of hailstones

Senior meteorologist J R Kulkarni with a hail pad. (Source: Express photo) Senior meteorologist J R Kulkarni with a hail pad. (Source: Express photo)

With no proper mechanism to measure the size of hailstones or the speed at which they strike, a team of volunteers from the Centre for Citizen Science (CCS) is planning to introduce hail pads to the people of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Hail pads, recognised globally, are made of thermocol sheets wrapped in aluminum foils. “These pads, when kept outdoors during a hailstorm, can take the impressions when the hailstone hits the sheet. If this exercise is conducted at regular intervals during an episode of hail, it can give an idea of the size of the hail particles and also the speed at which the hail struck. In short, it can be a good data base to understand the incident,” said senior meteorologist J R Kulkarni, one of CCS’s key persons.

Presently, these is no standard method followed in India to track hailstone, hence accurate information about the size of these particles, the speed at which they strike and the total duration of the episode remains missing.

The biggest advantage of using such cost-effective and easy method is, anybody, including school and college-going students, can part take in it and help gather information.

“Since this idea is still new and people do not know about it yet, we plan to visit villages in Vidarbha and Marathwada and introduce them to this method. If implemented, this will be the first time in the country that such an experiment will be carried out,” he added.

Hailstones are classified into 11 categories based on their sizes, a range starting from a stone size smaller than 8.4 mm going up to 10 cm. The largest hailstone ever reported was 10.1 cm weighing 0.88 kg during a sever hailstorm in South Dakota in 2010.

“Not every hail particle causes damage to crops as the damage depends on the size of the hail particle,” he added.

