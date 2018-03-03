Overstaying at pick up-and-drop points of Pune station to invite fine

Vehicles entering the Pune Junction may be charged if they stand at the same spot for over 10 minutes. (File) Vehicles entering the Pune Junction may be charged if they stand at the same spot for over 10 minutes. (File)

EXTENDED HALTING of vehicles at the pick-and-drop points of the Pune railway station may soon invite penalty. The railway administration is working on a policy to discourage vehicles from halting in the narrow lane in front of the main station building.

A similar policy was effected by Lohegaon Airport administration in 2016 where four-wheelers spending more than seven minutes at the pick-and-drop points were fined Rs 85. The plan, however, had to be revoked after passengers approached Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, alleging that it was an “unjust practice”. Sinha directed the Airports Authority of India to scrap the policy.

Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Milind Deouskar said, as per the proposal, vehicles entering the Pune Junction to pick up or drop passengers will be charged if they stand at the same spot for more than 10 minutes.

“It has been observed that people tend to wait in their vehicles for passengers despite having designated parking lots near the pick-and-drop points. This blocks the whole area and causes inconvenience,” said Deouskar.

The main entry of the Pune station has a parking lot, which has a designated spot for parking of four-wheelers. The same arrangement is in place at the second entry towards Raja Bahadur Mill Road, which was opened for public last year.

Deouskar added that the administration was still in the process of finalising the penalty amount for those who would be found halting in the lane for more than 10 minutes. “People who think they would need more than 10 minutes to pick up and drop passengers can park their vehicles in the designated parking lots. Those resisting will face tough action, including towing of the vehicles,” he said.

Passengers’ groups, however, said the move will have limited utility as those entering the parking lane anyway pay Rs 20 to the parking contractor.

“Everyone knows that entering the pick-and-drop lane doesn’t come for free. Every vehicle that enters the lane — notwithstanding the time spent — has to pay Rs 20 to parking contractors… That’s the reason many vehicle owners, especially Ola and Uber drivers, desist from entering the station premises to pick up or drop passengers,” said Harsha Shah, president of the Railway Pravasi Group.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya