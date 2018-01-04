Overnight festival on Republic Day Eve returns to Pune

After a successful debut attempt last year, overnight theatre festival ‘Natyasattak Rajani’ to welcome Republic Day, will return to the city. After a successful debut attempt last year, overnight theatre festival ‘Natyasattak Rajani’ to welcome Republic Day, will return to the city.

After a successful debut attempt last year, overnight theatre festival ‘Natyasattak Rajani’ to welcome Republic Day, will return to the city. The festival will be held in two slots — from January 12-14 and 19-21. It will conclude with the ‘Natyasattak Rajani’ on January 25.

It is scheduled to have 29 performances from 27 groups, to be held at five different venues across the city — Sudarshan Rangmanch, Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha, Bharat Natya Mandir, Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha and Balgandharva Rangmandir. Last year, for the first time, Wide Wings Media had organised the festival on January 25 from 9 pm to 7.30 am.

Kajvyancha Gaon, a two-act play by theatre veteran Pradeep Vaidya will be the curtain raiser for the festival, followed by enactment of famous plays such as Aasakta Kalamanch’s Gajab Kahani on January 14, BMCC College’s award-winning play Sorry Paranjape, three-time winner The Gift and Kulkarni company, Theatron’s So What!, winner of Maunantar Karandak, Vinodottam Karandak awards Chi. Shri Sau Sakhare and Sealed, War & Peace by MIT College and ending with Niranjan Pedanekar’s Bengal Tiger at Baghdad Zoo. Two of the Hindi theatre groups — Swatantra and Natyajunction — will also feature their plays — Jis Lahore Dekha Nahi Woh Jamya Nahi and Nawab Ki Akal Gadhon Ki Shakal, respectively.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App