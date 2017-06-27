Over half of class one civic officers fail to submit property details, PMC threatens to stop salaries

The PMC had extended the deadline till May 31 this year. The PMC had extended the deadline till May 31 this year.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned that it will stop salaries of 64 of its 115 class one officers for not submitting the details of their assets to the civic body as per the government rule.

It is mandatory for all class one officers of PMC to submit the details of their properties, movable and immovable assets, to the civic administration every year by March 31. It is applicable for all civic officers posted within the civic body and those on deputation in other organisations.

The information has to be given in sealed envelope and is kept secret by the civic administration. The sealed envelops are to be open only in case the concerned civic officers face allegation of corrupt practices and having disproportionate assets.

The PMC had extended the deadline this year till May 31 for submitting the details of properties. It has been observed that many of the civic officers did not submit the details of their property to civic body. These include deputy municipal commissioners, assistant municipal commissioners along with the head of few civic departments.

“The civic general administration department has sent reminder to all the officers failing to submit the details of their properties. They are likely to face action of not getting their salary till they submit it,” said civic officer.

The PMC faced a similar situation in the previous year and after the municipal commissioner directed to hold back salaries of civic officers who failed to submit their property details, officers submitted the information.

The municipal commissioner and additional municipal commissioner deputed to the PMC are suppose to submit their information to the union government while the officers from the state government cadre deputed to the civic body have to submit their property details to the state government.

