Over 400 PMPML drivers, conductors suspended for financial misconduct

IN the last year, as many as 437 drivers and conductors with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have been suspended by the transport body for financial misappropriation. In 941 cases, the staffers had to pay a cash penalty because of complaints against them that included embezzlement of ticket money and pocketing money by refusing to give tickets to passengers, which were reported to the administration by the ticket-checking squads. As per information provided by the administration, between January and December 2016, a departmental inquiry found as many as 1,392 drivers/conductors guilty of indiscipline. Punitive action — such as dismissal from service, suspension, denial of pay hike and imposition of cash penalty — were taken based on the seriousness of the offence.

As many as 437 drivers/conductors were penalised for indiscipline, 721 had to pay a cash penalty, 222 were denied salary hikes and 12 drivers/conductors were dismissed from work. “The cases includes pocketing of ticket money, willful delaying of trips, deliberately causing breakdown of buses, accidents, partial route deviation, issuing wrong tickets and lack of punctuality,” said Anant Waghmare, general manager (operations).

Waghmare said these cases were different from the complaints the PMPML receives from passengers via its helpline and e-mails, among others. While dealing with complaints received from passengers, cash penalties are mostly imposed on the offenders. The utility receives 500 complaints, on an average, per month on its helpline (24503355). Almost 20 complaints are registered a month by the ticket-checking squads.

There are seven ticket checking squads with the PMPML, which operate in two shifts. The inspectors are supposed to ensure that passengers don’t travel ticketless and also keep an eye on the nearly 7,000 drivers and conductors employed with the transport body. “Once we receive a complaint from the squad, the matter is forwarded for departmental inquiry. Depending on the result, serious punitive action is taken. The aim is to minimise financial loss to the transport body,” said Waghmare.

