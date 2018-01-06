Over 200 students of Sinhgad Institutes hold rally in support of striking teachers

At the protest at Sinhgad College in Wadgaon. At the protest at Sinhgad College in Wadgaon.

Over 200 students of Sinhgad Institutes on Friday came out in support of their teachers who have been on strike for the past 19 days due to non-payment of their salaries. The students, who took out a protest rally at Sinhgad’s campuses in Wadgaon and Lonavala, say the strike has disrupted their studies. The management has denied the allegations.

One of the students told Pune Newsline that the ongoing protest by teachers was adversely affecting the lecture schedule. “Our college reopened on December 18 and the lectures have been erratic since then. When lectures are held, only superficial topics are covered, like introduction to a particular subject, and nothing else is covered after that. Our in-sem exams are approaching in February, how will the remaining syllabus be covered due to this strike? We cannot even blame the teachers because despite not being paid completely for 14 months, they still taught us. Now the management should clear their dues so our lecture schedule remains unaffected,” said the student.

Another student said, “If some professors taught us for two years without caring for their salary, why should we students shy away from supporting them today? The management has been taking full fees from us, then why should students be forced to put up with this loss of studies and adjustments where our subject teachers are not teaching us? If we don’t pay the full fees, then this management holds back the hall tickets from students. If they don’t tolerate any losses towards their pockets, then teachers should also be paid full salaries.”

A former employee of Sinhgad Institutes who is a part of a 14-member committee formed by teachers to negotiate their salary dues, said the college management had offered a truce. Sachin Shinde, who was sacked from the Institutes a few months ago because of an unrelated protest, said members of the management reached out to them on Friday. “They wanted me and two other members to be removed from the committee and the rest to come and negotiate with the founder president’s son. We have asked them to send us the proposal in writing,” he said.

The management of Sinhgad Institutes has denied the claims of students and said the lectures are being carried out on schedule. “The Institutes has sent a circular to the professors indicating a clear timeline for the payment of their salaries. In spite of that, on Thursday, January 4, 2018, the professors who are on strike entered classrooms and disrupted the ongoing lectures of students. We are diligently committed to the education of our students and in our pursuit of doing so, we have been delivering daily lectures. Such malicious behaviour by the agitated professors will not be tolerated,” said the management in an email.

When asked about the protest by the students, they said, “In reply to your query we would like to highlight that the issue has escalated due to the agitated professors disrupting ongoing lectures. We are committed to ensuring smooth delivery of academics and will take stringent action against staff members who would hamper student academics.”

