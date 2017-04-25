Outside workers more prone to heat-related mortality: Study

A man takes a nap in an open jeep parked at Qurtergate on Monday. Arul Horizon A man takes a nap in an open jeep parked at Qurtergate on Monday. Arul Horizon

It’s not just the elderly who are vulnerable to extreme temperatures. A new study investigating the effects of weather extremes on the health of people in rural areas has shown that the working age group (20-59 years) were at a higher risk of dying as a result of hot weather. Among those particularly vulnerable included farmers, lesser-educated people and women.

Researchers who analysed 3,079 deaths from data collected from 2004-2013 from across 22 villages at Vadu, east of Pune, found that almost 70 per cent persons involved in farming were at risk of heat-related mortality due to high temperatures during summer. Two other vulnerable groups included residents with low education and women.

Vijendra Ingole, the lead author of the “Socio-environmental factors associated with heat and cold-related mortality in Vadu Health and Demographic Surveillance System (HDSS), Western India: A population based case-crossover study”, told The Indian Express that there was a significant association between daily temperature and mortality.

The Vadu (HDSS) monitors daily deaths, births, in-out migration and other demographic trends in 22 villages from two administrative blocks in the rural Pune district. Daily deaths from Vadu HDSS and daily weather data (temperature and rainfall) from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) were collected from 2004 to 2013. “In this analysis, we have used data of 3,079 deaths (from all causes),” Ingole said.

The study, which has been approved for publication in the International Journal of Biometeorology, provides evidence that the rural populations of working age in the country are especially vulnerable to extreme temperatures. “We found an increase in total mortality by 48 per cent per °C above a threshold greater than 31°C during the summer periodm,” Ingole said. Daily mean temperature for the study period of January 2004 to December 2013 was obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), weather data from the local meteorological office of the IMD for the period of 2004-2013 to check its validity with online available data. We re-computed mean temperature in both data sets, which were reasonably highly correlated, Ingole said.

Co-author of the study, Dr Sanjay Juvekar from the Vadu Rural Health Programme run by KEM hospital and research centre, said that for the first time this study identified vulnerable population groups (working age groups, those with low education and farmers) in relation to high temperature. These findings might have important policy implications in preventing heat and cold effects, particularly on vulnerable groups, Juvekar said. Vadu HDSS is a member of the International Network for the Demographic Evaluation of Populations and Their Health (INDEPTH) that conducts longitudinal surveillance for monitoring and evaluation of population health in low and middle-income countries

Socio-economic status is one important factor that may be a determinant of heat-related morbidity and mortality. Individuals of low income are more likely to have chronic diseases or other medical risk factors, mental illness and less adequate types of housing, which will all, modify the risk of heat-related mortality.

“We need further studies to achieve better understanding of the multiple social and environmental factors of vulnerability to study interaction with heat exposures in the agricultural and manufacturing industry workers. In this study, we aimed to quantify the association of heat during summer and winter with mortality by sex, age, ownership of agricultural land, house type, education and occupation in Vadu,” they said.

