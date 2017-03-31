Out on Bale emerge champions; Pavit nets winner

The winners The winners

Out on Bale registered a hard fought solitary goal (1-0) win over Ronaldonoughts and emerged winners of the inaugural in the 1st Poona Club Football League 2017, at the Poona Club, on Wednesday. The all-important goal of the match came in the fag end of the game when the prolific Pavit Patheja (23rd) scored. In the semifinals, Out of Bale were brilliant and inflicted Rooney Tunes a humiliating 8-1 defeat. Rooney Tunes were done in a five-goal effort by their co-owner Pavit Patheja. The effort was the first of its kind in the entire tournament, and the scoreline incidentally was the highest recorded in the tournament.

A brace by Amit and a goal by Vaibhav Pawar completed the rout. In the second semifinal, Ronaldonoughts stage a brilliant come from behind 2-1 win over Suarez Bites Tarush Jain (13th) and Gunish Singh Bedi (18th) netted for the winners after Suarez Bites took the lead in the opening minute via Tushar A (1st). Later, the prizes were handed over by Chief Guest Neha Pardeshi, International Rugby Player and skipper of the Indian Women’s Rugby team.

