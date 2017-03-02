Maharashtra: Organs of 22-year-old who died in road accident donated, save three lives

The family members of a 22-year-old man, who died in a road accident, will donate his organs to Sahyadri Hospital in the city, helping save several lives. The deceased had met with an accident and was admitted to Sahyadri Speciality Hospital Deccan Gymkhana. Despite several attempts, he was not responding to any kind of medication and was declared brain dead on February 24. Soon after his death, his family decided to donate his organs — heart, liver, kidney, eyes and skin — to the hospital.

His heart was transferred to a patient in a Mumbai hospital. A green corridor was created from Sahyadri Speciality Hospital Deccan Gymkhana to Pune Airport, with the help of Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Traffic Police Team in Pune.

This was the first time a heart was harvested at Sahyadri Hospital. Till date, the hospital has successfully performed 38 liver transplants.

The deceased’s liver and kidney were transplanted in two different patients — a 46-year-old man suffering from liver disease and a 61-year-old man suffering from kidney disease. Both the patients are recuperating at Sahyadri Hospital.

A team of doctors comprising liver transplant and hepatobiliary surgeons — Dr Bipin Vibhute and Dr Rahul Saxena, along with transplant anaesthetist Dr Manish Phatak performed the liver transplant, while a team comprising urologist Dr Ketan Pai, vascular surgeon Advait Kothurkar and nephrologist Dr Anil Godbole performed the kidney transplant.

Dr Ketan Apte, unit head, Sahyadri Speciality Hospital Deccan Gymkhana said, “The decision of the donor’s family has saved three lives in Pune and Mumbai.”