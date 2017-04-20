Oppn slams BJP over garbage disposal issue

Issue was raised during PMC general body meeting. (Express) Issue was raised during PMC general body meeting. (Express)

The Opposition in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) criticised the ruling BJP’s handling of the garbage disposal issue in the city.

The NCP-led Opposition raised the issue during the general body meeting on Wednesday, with the leaders of Congress, MNS and Shiv Sena joining the protest. They further alleged that the BJP has been unable to get the land for setting up waste processing plants in the city to overcome the problem, despite giving assurances since they came to power in the state.

“Residents are suffering as the state government has not been able to acquire the land decided for setting up waste processing plants. It has been two years that the BJP came to power in the state, but they have not been able to solve the issue yet,” said the leaders.

Mayor Mukta Tilak and Leader of the House Srinath Bhimale had visited the garbage dumping site at Uruli Devachi, which had caught fire last week. The fire was brought under control but smoke continued to emanate from the site. The villagers too, have been protesting against allowing civic garbage containers to unload waste at the dumping site.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now