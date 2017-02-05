Operator killed, three workers injured as crane breaks down

AN operator of a tower crane was killed and three workers were injured as the crane broke down and its heavy parts fell down Saturday afternoon at a construction site in Hinjewadi. The Hinjewadi police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm Saturday at an under-construction building of Eon Homes project in Phase 3 of the Hinjewadi IT Park. The parts of the crane fell down while the operator was raising its height.

Watch:

Station duty officer at Hinjewadi police station said, “The operator of the crane, identified as Ravindra Duryodhan Pradhan, and three other workers working near the crane sustained severe injuries. Pradhan succumbed to his injuries sometime later.”

An officer with Hinjewadi police station said a primary case of accidental death has been registered which will be followed by a probe to decide whose negligence led to the incident and a First Information Report will be registered accordingly.