Only BJP has genuine internal democracy, says Devendra Fadnavis

CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the BJP was the only party in the country that has a “genuine internal democracy”, which provides opportunities to even its smallest workers to climb up the ladder to the highest position. Fadnavis added that the BJP and the Communist party were the only parties in India that are “not being run by families”.

Fadnavis was speaking at a function in Pune where Marathi and English translations of a booklet written by BJP chief Amit Shah, “Why is BJP in Politics?”, was released at Balgandharv auditorium. The booklet has been published by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Pune’s Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, Social Justice Minister Dilip Kamble, Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak and Prabodhini’s president Aniruddha Deshpande were present on the occasion.

“Only two (political) parties in India, Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist party are not run by families. Every other party is run by families. These parties don’t have any internal democracy. This is the reason that Amitji (Shah) says that even a kid can tell you who would succeed Sonia Gandhi as president of Congress. It’s Rahul Gandhi, because in that party no one else can become the president. In BJP, even a booth worker can climb up and become the president. Every three years, internal elections are held and party’s office bearers are elected,” said Fadnavis.

“Parties can claim to have internal democracy. But they don’t have a genuine internal democracy. It’s only in BJP that a tea seller can rise up to the level of prime minister. It can happen in no other party,” said Fadnavis. Organisers said the booklet was a result of Shah’s nationwide tour and feedback that he received from partyworkers and people in general.

