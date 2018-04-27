Only 3 days left to complete PG medical admissions, bank holidays worry students

But the situation was resolved after Maharashtra on Monday permitted private colleges to charge management quota students four times the merit seat fees. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia/File) But the situation was resolved after Maharashtra on Monday permitted private colleges to charge management quota students four times the merit seat fees. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia/File)

After setbacks and delay in the admissions of postgraduate medical students in private colleges owing to the tussle of college managements with the state government over fees, more tense moments await students. The schedule for admissions for postgraduate seats in private medical colleges has been declared with a revised merit list and students are expected to confirm their admissions between Friday, April 27 and Sunday, April 29.

But with four bank holidays starting from Saturday, students are in a fix on how they will be able to complete fee payment process. A postgraduate student who has got admission in the general quota in merit list has to arrange for over Rs 12 lakh for fees. With Friday being the only working day for banks, students are now hoping that there is an extension in the deadline so that they are able to complete formalities.

For many days, the admission process had been stalled as several private colleges had refused to participate in the process in protest against the state’s interference in fixing fees of management quota candidates. There are 400 postgraduate seats of which 50 per cent were unfilled in the first round while some private colleges like Kashibai Navale and Sancheti Hospital in Pune gave admissions.

But the situation was resolved after the state on Monday permitted private colleges to charge management quota students four times the merit seat fees.

“Even if one problem is solved, another problem is confronting us. How many of us have got that much money lying in one account? Private colleges, which are so fee oriented, will demand that we give them a demand draft. On Friday, imagine how much rush there will be in banks as everyone will try to do their banking in one day. Besides, students have to run to the city where their medical college is allotted, in one day itself. So we are hoping that there is an extension in the deadline for fee payment,” said one of the students requesting anonymity.

But even as students have appealed to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research and state CET cell authorities to extend the dates, officials allayed fears claiming that no admissions would be affected. Manik Gursal, commissioner, state CET cell, said private medical colleges had been informed, in writing, to accept cheque payments from students. “We know there are bank holidays and not all students might be able to get demand drafts. Colleges have been instructed to accept cheque payments and students will not face a problem,” he said.

