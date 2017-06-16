Online crushing licence in pipeline for sugar sector

Sugar millers in Maharashtra will be able to apply online for crushing licence from this year. Also, the state government is seriously considering doing away with the yearly renewal of crushing licences for the mills.

Issued by the office of the sugar commissioner, crushing licence is a prerequisite for commencing operations. Mills which commence their operations without the licence are slapped with heavy fines.

At present, mills submit documents physically to the office of the sugar commissioner to get licences. Sambhaji Kadu Patil, commissioner sugar, said they are ready to roll out online system for crushing licence for 2017-18.

“The software necessary for the system is almost ready and we will be taking trial runs soon,” he said.

Patil said the online system will allow the mills to upload the documents online and make the application.

Besides, talks are also on for doing away with the yearly renewal of licences.

Cooperative Minister Subhash Deshmukh had talked about the yearly issuance.

Senior officials of the ministry of cooperation said that talks are in earnest for implementing the same.

