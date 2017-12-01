Onion prices dip as govt floats tenders for imports

Since June, onion prices had seen a steady rise with the wholesale market at Lasalgaon in Nashik recording average trade price of over Rs 3,000 per quintal (File) Since June, onion prices had seen a steady rise with the wholesale market at Lasalgaon in Nashik recording average trade price of over Rs 3,000 per quintal (File)

A day after the central government floated tenders for import of 2,000 metric tonnes (MT) of onions, prices of the bulb recorded a sharp drop on Wednesday with the average traded price standing at Rs 2,651 per quintal. Further price drop is expected as the effects of increased Minimum Export Price (MEP) and arrival of imported onions are set to kick in the market.

Since June, onion prices had seen a steady rise with the wholesale market at Lasalgaon in Nashik recording average trade price of over Rs 3,000 per quintal. Drought in Karnataka and the late arrival of the kharif crop in Maharashtra were cited as the causes for the price rise.

