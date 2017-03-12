On way to pilgrimage in Akkalkot: 11 killed in mishap on Pune-Solapur highway

The mini bus collided with a truck. (Express Photo) The mini bus collided with a truck. (Express Photo)

ELEVEN PEOPLE, including 10 passengers of a private mini bus and the driver, died in a mishap at Inamdar Wasti near Urali Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway in the early hours of Saturday.

Among the deceased were Jaywant Chavan (48), his wife Yogita (44) and daughter Revati (14). The others who lost their lives in the accident were Vijay Kale, Jyoti Kale, Yogesh Lokhande, Jagdish Pandit and Shailaja Pandit, all residents of Nita Apartment in Mulund, Mumbai; Pradeep Avchat and Sulbha Avchat, residents of Junnar; and the bus driver, Ketal Suresh Pawar (29).

Police said the Mulund residents were on a pilgrimage to Akkalkot, a religious place in Solapur district, and they had hired a private mini bus. Pradeep and Sulbha Avchat joined them on the way.

While the group was on its way to Solapur, a wild boar suddenly ran towards the mini bus, near Urali Kanchan at 4 am. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the accident was so severe that all passengers of the mini bus, and the driver, were crushed to death.

Two more persons, including the driver of the truck, Amol Dnyandev Gaikwad (23), a resident of Solapur, and the truck cleaner, Sachin Sutar, were injured in the mishap.

On receiving information about the accident, a team of Pune Rural Police rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police have informed family members of the injured.

‘Chavans’ son did not join them on trip’

Mumbai: In Mulund in suburban Mumbai, friends and neighbours gathered in clusters in Sajjanwadi, in a lane leading to the building where the Chavan family lived. Jaywant and Yogita Chavan with their daughter Revati lived in a flat on the ground floor. They were among those who lost their lives on the Pune-Solapur Expressway accident Saturday.

“Only the three of them lived here. Their son, who lives in Kolhapur, did not join them on the trip,” said a relative.

By evening, relatives and well-wishers were streaming into the Chavan residence, awaiting the bodies on the way from Pune.

Residents of the locality were also discussing the death of another family that lived a stone’s throw away. The Chavans were accompanied on the trip by Vijay and Jyoti Kale, also residents of Mulund. Except for a few children playing on the ground, the area surrounding the Kales’ residence was deserted. “Their apartment is locked. The couple lived,” a neighbour said.

14-year-old victim’s eyes donated

Relatives of the Chavan family said the eyes of 14-year-old Revati Chavan, who died in the mishap, were donated. She was a native of Battis Shirala in Sangli district. Her family lived in Mulund, Mumbai, and were involved in making imitation jewellry.