On picnic at Ujani dam, two doctors drown, two others feared drowned

A picnic for a group of 10 doctors from Solapur district ended in tragedy when two of them drowned, and two others were feared drowned, after their boat capsized in the backwaters of Ujani dam on Sunday evening.

As per information given by the Indapur police station, which is under the Pune rural jurisdiction, a group of 10 doctors from Akluj, Malshiras and Natepute towns in Solapur district had gone for a picnic to Agoti village near Indapur, about 85 kilometres from Pune city. After spending the day near the banks of the backwater reservoir, the group hired a boat from local residents in the evening.

“As per the primary information we have, when the boat was at some distance from the shore, it capsized. While six of the doctors managed to swim to the shore, four others could not,” said Sub-inspector Dinesh Kulkarni from the Indapur police station.

Alerted about the incident by some local villagers, a police team soon reached the spot. The police station staff called some local divers and also informed the fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force.

Late on Sunday, bodies of Dr Subhash Manjrekar, an anesthesiologist from Akluj, and Dr Chandrakant Urade, a homeopath from Natepute, were found, while search was on for Dr Mahesh Lawate and Dr Annasaheb Shinde.

The doctors who managed to swim to the shore have been identified as Dr Praveen Patil, Dr Dattatray Sarche, Dr Atul Doshi, Dr Shrikant Devdekar, Dr Sameer Doshi and Dr Dilip Waghmode. As per the last reports that came in, family members of the doctors were on their way to Indapur.

