On National Motherhood Day, Command Hospital organises awareness programme

On the occasion of National Motherhood Day, an awareness and outreach programme, titled ‘Sunepan se kilkariyon ki ore’, was organised by the Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Command Hospital, Southern Command. Held at Dhanwantri Auditorium, the event was attended by about 700 people.

A press release, issued by Command Hospital through the Defence PRO, stated, “Motherhood is a dream of every woman and this dream is beyond the boundaries of caste, religion and age. If this dream is not fulfiled, a woman is labelled as ‘infertile’ and this infertility causes a great psychological and physical trauma to a woman. To overcome infertility, a woman has to undergo various kinds of treatments — ranging from ovulation induction, Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI) or In Vitro-Fertilisation (IVF), out of which IVF offers greatest hope…”

“This programme is aimed to raise awareness about the various treatment modalities and their methodologies. An informative talk and a movie depicting the treatment cycle and the patient’s perception was organised to educate the audience. To add flavour and colour to the evening, the programme ended with a dance drama ‘Sunepan se kilkariyon ki ore’ by the cadets of College of Nursing,” the release added.

