On menu of Pune’s first music cafe, a customised tune to lift your mood

C R Sasikumar

IMAGINE that you are under a lot of stress. Then you walk into a cafe, glance through the menu and choose an item named “relaxation.” You are given a headset, a 25-minute long musical piece to listen to, and a complimentary beverage called ‘Asavari’ (a raaga), made of herbs, to soothe you.

Pune is set to get a first-of-its-kind Music Cafe, where instead of food items, the menu will offer musical pieces, curated and designed to provide a therapeutic experience to the listener. Patrons get the chance to choose from a variety of pieces such as ‘Relaxing’, ‘Anger Control’, ‘Positivity’, ‘Concentration Booster’, ‘Women’s Wellness’ and ‘Confidence Booster’, among others. The Music Cafe aims to cater to the variety of moods and needs of customers. It is scheduled to be inaugurated on February 19.

The project is the brainchild of Santosh Ghatpande, a certified music therapist, Hindustani classical vocalist Sawani Ghatpande and music enthusiast Anand Kolharkar. For the last five years, the trio have been working in the field of music therapy. “After working for several years in this field and witnessing the effects of music in addressing various health problems, we felt that music therapy should not be problem-oriented. Instead, it should be part of day-to-day life. About one-and-a-half months ago, we began working on the idea,” said Santosh.

He added that with sound-absorption ceilings and acoustically-designed ambiance, the place’s core focus was on music, with food as an additional feature. Santosh pointed out that the complimentary food and beverage combination was designed in a particular way, so that it did not contradict the music chosen by the patron.

For example, if a person has ordered ‘Anger Control’ from the music menu, he will not be served tea because it’s acidic in nature. Instead, the customer will be given herbal tea. Similarly, there are specific beverages for options such as ‘Energetic’, ‘Immunity Booster’ and so on.

While the music on offer is Indian classical, vocal and instrumental, the cafe also has an area where patrons can listen to music without headphones, as well as a ‘music creation’ room. The basic menu begins with musical pieces of about 25 minutes, while another menu will have 50-60 minute-long musical pieces, including Bandish, Antara and Tarana among others, as well as complimentary food and beverages.

“Considering the nature of the project, we have set it up in a bungalow on Law College Road. A music cafe that serves therapeutic music cannot be in a closed, claustrophobic place,” said Santosh.