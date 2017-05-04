On May 13, Pune will get its ‘zero shadow’ moment

To watch this interesting phenomenon, all one has to do is keep a vertical object in the sun, and watch its shadow vanish . To watch this interesting phenomenon, all one has to do is keep a vertical object in the sun, and watch its shadow vanish .

Want to get rid of your shadow for a few minutes? That will happen on May 13, when Puneites experience a ‘zero shadow’ moment.

According to Arvind Paranjpye, director of the Nehru Planetarium, it is possible to get rid of your shadow, even if it is only for a few minutes. This is a biannual phenomenon, when the sun is exactly overhead and a person’s shadow disappears for a few minutes.

The Zero Shadow Day (ZSD) will be observed in various cities between May 6 and 20. Kolhapur will have its ‘zero shadow’ moment on May 6, Miraj/Sangli on May 7, Karad on May 8, Chiplun on May 9, Solapur, Satara and Dapoli on May 10, Tuljapur and Wai on May 11, Ausa, Barshi and Baramati on May 12, Pune, Karjat and Latur on May 13 and Lonavala on May 14.

Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai residents can observe the ZSD on May 15 while Nanded , Parbhani and Ahmednagar will observe it on May 16. The ZSD can be observed on May 17 at Shani Shingnapur, while Sangamner can observe it on May 18. Jalna will have its ZSD on May 19 and Nashik on May 20. “This is an opportunity people living between the two cardinal lines on Earth can grab hold of. For those living between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, there comes a time when on a particular day, the sun is exactly overhead and your shadow disappears for a few minutes,” Paranjpye told The Indian Express. To watch this interesting phenomenon, all one has to do is keep a vertical object in the sun and watch its shadow falling right below it, vanish for about a minute or so.

Why does this happen?

To understand this, imagine you are standing on that part of Earth where the sun is just rising. You will see a long shadow of yourself stretching towards the west. As the Earth continues to turn on its axis, you will see your shadow becoming smaller and smaller till the point when it will be the shortest. At this stage, the shadow will be pointing exactly north-south. Then, the shadow will start becoming longer, but this time it will stretch towards the east. The longest night comes around December 21. On this day, the sun rays fall vertical on the tropic of Capricorn. The longest day comes around June 21 and on this day, the sun rays fall vertical on the tropic of Cancer. If we observe the sunrise (and sunset), we see its position shifting over horizon day-by-day northwards, from December 21 onwards, and after June 21, southwards, explained Paranjpye.

Between these two limits, the sun rays fall vertical on different latitudes on different dates. And on these dates, those living on that particular latitude will see their shadow disappear below their feet when the sun is right overhead. Mathematically, it should be one particular day, but one can ‘see’ this phenomenon of zero shadow a day before or after, this is because the sun is not a point (or dot) source but it has a size, he said.

