On Labour Day, workers hail EPFO benefit scheme, worry about contract system

Kamgar Putla in Shivajinagar, where workers will gather on May 1, to mark Labour Day on Monday. Express Kamgar Putla in Shivajinagar, where workers will gather on May 1, to mark Labour Day on Monday. Express

Subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will get loyalty-cum-life benefit of upto Rs 50,000 at the time of retirement for contributing to the scheme for 20 years or more. The decision, which was announced by Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya in New Delhi recently. On the eve of Labour Day on May 1, also celebrated as Maharashtra Day, workers’ organisations although welcomed the decision but also raised concerns on the rising “hire and fire” trend in the country.

“We welcome the announcement made by the minister to give a benefit of upto Rs 50,000 to EPFO subscribers,” said Yeshwant Bhosale, president of the Rashtriya Shramik Aghadi, which has 27,000 workers from across Maharashtra as its members. According to the agencies, the proposal entails providing loyalty-cum-life benefit to all members on retirement at the age of 58 or 60 years, who have contributed to the scheme for 20 years or more.

Those with average basic wages of upto Rs 5,000, will get loyalty-cum-life benefit of Rs 30,000. Similarly, those with wages between Rs 5,001 and Rs 10,000, will be eligible for Rs 40,000 benefit. All the members getting more than Rs 10,000 monthly wage will be eligible for Rs 50,000 loyalty-cum-life benefit under the proposed scheme. The benefit will also be provided in case of permanent disability. In such cases, the members who have contributed for less than 20 years will be eligible.

The benefits will be provided for two years on a pilot basis and will be reviewed thereafter. However, Bhosale added, the condition that the scheme would be applicable only for two years sounds inappropriate. “The minister should ensure that the scheme is applicable permanently and not just for two years. This sounds like something to do with elections in the next two years. If employees or workers are done any favour, it should be for long-term and not for short-term, to woo them…,” he said.

On the loyalty-cum-life benefit announcement, he added, “We are still awaiting to hear the full good news.” On May 1, the Rashtriya Shramik Aghadi will also take out a rally to mark Labour Day. Raising concern that contractual jobs have taken deep roots in the industrial sector, he said, “The policy of hire and fire, due to the contract system, has spread nervousness and fear among workers. They constantly fear about losing their jobs, which happens suddenly and without warning.”

In US, Bhosale added, new President Donald Trump wasted no time after taking charge in announcing that US citizens should get priority and permanency in jobs rather than foreigners. “In our country, permanent jobs are becoming a thing of the past. Our government should assure permanency of jobs for lakhs of employees working in the private sector, by doing away with the contract system,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now