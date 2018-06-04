Pune: On air soon, a radio programme dedicated to city’s IT couples

The crew of the programme that will be aired from June 9. The crew of the programme that will be aired from June 9.

After Marathi movie Whats Up Lagna and popular TV show Tujha Majha Breakup, both featuring IT couples and their problems, the Pune station of Akashvani is all set to launch a similar programme in Pune.

Titled Jagna Masta Majecha, it will be a weekly programme aired every Wednesday with characters narrating lives centered around a young IT couple living in Pune.

For a decade now, Pune, which along with being the cultural capital of Maharashtra, alongside being an automobile and educational hub, now has a strong IT establishment. That is precisely why problems of these professionals is getting increasingly featured in all kinds of media.

“With the city fast becoming an IT capital, we noticed that the lives of people’s family setup was getting affected. That is when the idea struck and we got together to work on the theme,” said Gauri Lagoo, the producer for the show set to go on air on June 9.

The writers have included characters from rural setups. The Pune Akashvani crew has specially roped in noted theatre artistes and acclaimed writers for the show based on a couple, Kunal and Netra, who will play the lead characters.

The creators hope to address the issues plaguing the IT community, who are tagged to live a normal life only during weekends. “Earlier, there would be get togethers, outings and family meetings on any day of the week but of late, we see all these activities staggered to weekends,” noted Autee.

