OMTI: Institute for disabled veterans to mark 100 years

The Queen Mary’s Technical Institute (QMTI) — a one-of-a-kind institution that imparts vocational training to differently-abled soldiers — is completing 100 years of existence. The institute was founded by Lady Marie Willingdon, wife of the then Governor of Bombay province Lord Willingdon, during World War I. Moved by the plight of Indian soldiers returning from European and African theatres of war, Lady Marie started Queen Mary’s Technical School for Indian Disabled Soldiers on May 16, 1917, in Braganza Hall of Sasoon Barracks, Mumbai.

British Royalty and Lady Willingdon donated Rs 10 lakh each as Corpus Fund to start the school. The purpose was to impart vocational training to the war casualties of the Indian Armed forces, to enable them to earn an independent and respectful living.

The institute moved to Khadki, or then Kirkee, in Pune in 1922. Post Independence, in 1953, it was duly registered as a Charitable Educational Trust. The name was changed to Queen Mary’s Technical Institute (QMTI) in 1966. The admission is open to the disabled servicemen of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. Personnel of the paramilitary forces, ITBP, CRPF, and disabled civilians. The institute has in its bag various stories of soldiers fighting with their disabilities to lead a life of respect.

One such story is of Sandeep Singh, a native of Muraina in Madhya Pradesh who served with the Border Security Force (BSF). In 2013, he received three bullet injuries during an ambush by militants in Jammu and Kashmir, due to which his left hand had to be amputated.

During a media visit to the institute on Wednesday, Sandeep said, “My life had undergone a complete change. It was under depression and peoples’ point of view towards me changed. Then I came to know about QMTI through our department and joined in 2015. Since then I am a changed man. I was just 12th pass when I joined the force and now I am pursuing my MA and have completed a course in computer hardware. I am now pursuing a course in software too.”

The QMTI, currently, runs courses like Diploma in Industrial Administration and Services Management, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Certified Tech Associate, C-DAC Certificate Course in PC Hardware and Maintenance, and various engineering tradesmanship courses for electricians, fitters and diesel mechanics. Additionally, the institute holds courses on Information Technology literacy, English language and soft skills. The QMTI also offers coaching for competitive exams, desktop publishing, Autocad, mobile and laptop repair and tally.

