OMR system rigging: SRPF recruitment process suspended over irregularities

DAYS after several people were arrested over irregularities in the recruitment process of constables, for which the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) system was allegedly manipulated, an offence has been registered with Pune

City Police for similar malpractices in the recruitment process of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

For now, the SRPF recruitment process has been suspended over the alleged malpractices, while the written examination is going to be conducted again, said officials. In the last week of April, the Nanded District Police had arrested 14 persons, including two policemen and two employees of a Pune-based company, in connection with the racket in which the OMR system was rigged during a police recruitment drive.

The police are on the lookout for the mastermind of the racket, who is an employee of the company. Investigators later found out that employees of another Pune-based company, which had received a sub-contract from the first company, were also involved in the fraud. Staffers of the two firms had allegedly rigged several exam processes, where they were in charge of the OMR system, across Maharashra.

SRPF Inspector General of Police, Sureshkumar Mekhla, said, “After the case in Nanded came to light, there was information that similar malpractices had taken place in the SRPF written test. We conducted an internal inquiry and we have reasons to believe similar irregularities took place in the SRPF exam as well. We have registered an offence at the local police station. The written examination for the recruitment process will be conducted again.”

Inspector Umesh Tawaskar of Wanawadi police station confirmed that an offence has been registered against five employees of the second company. “We have formed teams to probe various aspects of the case. We will look into how the money exchanged hands and how the exam process was rigged,” said Tawaskar. In the OMR system, multiple choice questions (MCQs) answered by the candidates are scanned by a computer -based system to get the results. The system is used in most competitive exams that have MCQs.

The scam in the police recruitment process was unearthed in Nanded, where police started probing the exam results after they found that 13 candidates had scored exceptionally high marks — about 90 out of 100. When the answersheets were checked again, it was revealed that the students had not done any calculations to arrive at the answers. The investigation had revealed that employees of the Pune-based companies, who were given the answersheets of the candidates, used to fill up the blank spaces left by candidates during the exams.

They used to mark the correct answers based on the key of the question papers provided by police. The accused cops allegedly acted as middlemen and promised candidates good marks in exchange of a heavy amount, between Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh.

