OMR scam: Probing possibility of collusion between officials and racketeers, say Pune police

In the OMR system, multiple choice questions answered by candidates are scanned by a computer-based system to get the result. In the OMR system, multiple choice questions answered by candidates are scanned by a computer-based system to get the result.

Pune City Police are investigating whether police officials had colluded with racketeers to manipulate the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) system during the recruitment process for the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

Two accused in the OMR scam, Shirish Avadhoot and Swapnil Salunkhe, are employees of a Pune-based private company. They were arrested along with 12 others, including two police personnel and some candidates, by the Nanded District Police in April for allegedly manipulating the recruitment process for constables.

Later, an offence was also registered with Wanawadi police station in Pune over malpractices in the recruitment process of SRPF. On Wednesday, Avadhoot and Salunkhe were handed over to the Wanawadi police station and later produced in a Pune court on Wednesday. Seeking their remand, police told the court, “It will be probed whether any officials involved in the recruitment process were in collusion with the other suspects.”

The duo has been remanded to police custody till May 14. “Based on the primary probe, we suspect that some SRPF officials or staffers, who were part of the process, were hand-in-glove with the accused. Such crimes are not possible without the involvement of insiders. As of now, we have a list of 30 candidates who are suspected to have paid money to the racketeers for manipulating their marks. We will also probe the money trail and how these candidates were approached by the racketeers,” a police official told The Indian Express.

The private company was given the contract to check the OMR answersheets of the written exam for the recruitment process. After the malpractices came to light, the SRPF suspended the process and decided to conduct the written examination again.The police are now on the lookout for three more suspects, identified as Praveen Bhatkar, Bhushan Deulkar and Tejas Nemade, who are employees of the same company.

Nanded District Police had started looking into the results of the recruitment exam after they found that 13 candidates had scored exceptionally high marks — almost 90 out of 100. When the question papers of these students were checked, it was revealed that they had not done any calculations to answer the questions.

The investigation revealed that employees of the Pune-based company, who were given the answersheets of the candidates, used to fill up the blank spaces left by candidates during the exams. They used to mark the correct answers based on the question paper key provided to them by the police.

The policemen who acted as middlemen had tapped candidates who were ready to pay heavy sums to the tune of Rs 5 to 10 lakh. In the OMR system, multiple choice questions (MCQs) answered by the candidates are scanned by a computer-based system to get the results. The system is used in most competitive exams that have MCQs.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App