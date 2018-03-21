Ola, Uber strike, Day 2: Most cabs stay off roads, some seek exorbitant fares

Stray incidents of violence were also reported from the Pune airport, where some MNS supporters allegedly vandalised the Uber counter. Stray incidents of violence were also reported from the Pune airport, where some MNS supporters allegedly vandalised the Uber counter.

On the second day of the indefinite strike by drivers of app-based cab services Ola and Uber, passengers continued to face immense hardships, as thousands of cabs remained off the roads. The indefinite strike has been called by the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Passengers who arrived in Pune, via the railway station and the airport, were the worst hit as the few cabs available at these places charged exorbitant rates to take them to their destinations. Some of the taxis charged as much as three times the usual fare, complained passengers.

Stray incidents of violence were also reported from the Pune airport, where some MNS supporters allegedly vandalised the Uber counter. In absence of cab services, autorickshaws were seen doing brisk business.

A spokesperson for Ola said the cab service was hopeful about cooperation from police to normalise services. In a statement, the app-based service said, “The interests of our driver partners and customers’ convenience is of paramount importance to us. While we have seen a slight improvement in our services in Pune, for the situation to improve significantly, it is imperative that intimidation of driver partners and vandalism of their cars by vested interests be stopped”.

Uber also issued a statement on the strike. Over the last 24 hours, it said, “a large number of our driver partners in Mumbai and Pune have reached out to us after they were forcefully asked to go offline by a small group of protesters. These protests continue to inconvenience riders and have impacted our ability to serve the city.”

