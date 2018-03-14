Officers are servants of the society, says Malegaon civic chief

Dhaygude said administrative officers should always keep in mind that he or she is a servant of the society and citizen is not a beggar. Dhaygude said administrative officers should always keep in mind that he or she is a servant of the society and citizen is not a beggar.

“BEING AN administrative officer is not just a designation, it is a huge responsibility towards citizens. An officer should not forget this and should keep working till the last day of service,” said Sangita Dhaygude, commissioner of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation.

On International Women’s Day, the Hindu Mahila Sabha felicitated Sangita Dhaygude with the ‘Saudamini Award’. The award was presented by Shobha Bhagwat, social activist and director Garware Balbhawan. On the sidelines of the award ceremony, anchor Sudhir Gadgil interviewed Dhaygude. Dhaygude said administrative officers should always keep in mind that he or she is a servant of the society and citizen is not a beggar.

“While facing challenges in this field, we have to try to bring citizens and politicians on the same stage,” she said.

“Malegaon is one of the religiously sensitive areas. When I was posted here, I had many questions. But, I decided to take this as an opportunity. Now, I have been successfully working here for the last 11 months,” she said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App