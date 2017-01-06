Number of cyber crime cases almost double in a year in Pune

“Many of the arrested accused are from outside Maharashtra and our teams have taken all possible efforts to track them down,” he added. (Photo for representational purpose) “Many of the arrested accused are from outside Maharashtra and our teams have taken all possible efforts to track them down,” he added. (Photo for representational purpose)

In 2016, the number of cyber crime cases in Pune increased by 93 per cent, while the cyber crime cell also busted 22 gangs last year. While the number of registered cases increased from 161 in 2015 to 312 in 2016, the number of complaints received by the cell saw a whopping rise, from 505 in 2014 to 2,079 in 2016.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime and Economic Offences) Deepak Sakore said, “We have busted as many as 22 gangs of criminals involved in cyber crimes and have arrested 45 persons. We have recovered Rs 49 lakh from these criminals and Rs 16 lakh has been returned to people who had lost them.”

“Many of the arrested accused are from outside Maharashtra and our teams have taken all possible efforts to track them down,” he added.

In 2016, the cyber cell raided 12 call centres in the city and in two cases, non-cognizable offences have been registered under the Telegraph Act.

Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla said cyber awareness drives were being conducted at all police stations. She said a cyber police station had been inaugurated, and each police station has trained officers and staff to deal with cyber crime complaints.