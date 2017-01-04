Now, Pune to get FDA lab to test drugs, cosmetics

Dr Harshdeep Kamble Dr Harshdeep Kamble

PUNE IS all set to get its own laboratory to test drugs and cosmetics. The state has approved an ambitious proposal to upgrade and strengthen the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has allocated a sum of Rs 137 crore.

FDA has received a huge boost as the proposal, which has been pending for a year now for setting up new laboratories in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, has finally got the go-ahead. “Majority of the load is borne by Mumbai and Aurangabad, which have both drug and food testing laboratories. Initially, the laboratories will be set up in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur to test drug and cosmetic samples,” said FDA Commissioner Dr Harshdeep Kamble.

“The FDA labs in Mumbai and Aurangabad have the capacity to test approximately 9,000 samples of drugs and cosmetics per year. However, we hope to now expand the capacity to test at least 25,000 such samples,” Kamble said. The existing laboratory at Mumbai will be upgraded while an additional floor will be added to the FDA headquarters at Bandra Kurla complex, Kamble said.

Each laboratory in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur will also be able to test at least a minimum of 5,000 samples of drugs, medicines,” Kamble added. Sophisticated equipment like mass spectrophotometer, gas liquid chromatography and other instruments will be procured, Kamble added. In Pune, land has been earmarked for setting up the laboratory at Nigdi.

“The aim is to strengthen the drug regulatory system. We need to ensure safety, efficacy, purity and quality of drugs and this proposal to set up laboratories has been pending for long,” Kamble said. FDA officials admitted that there were delays in getting results due to dependence on other laboratories. The state of the art instruments will also help the laboratory to handle certain sensitive tests.

Kamble, further said that 60 per cent of the amount would be availed from the Centre while the remaining will be given by the state. Besides upgrading the infrastructure, the state has also agreed to recruit 200 technical assistants for drug inspectors and assistant commissioners. Presently, there are 161 drug inspectors and 52 assistant commissioners who are also involved in clerical duties. Another 200 data entry operators would also be appointed. The entire project would be completed within two years, Kamble said.