Now, PMPML suspends six conductors, driver

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has suspended seven more staffers over allegations of untimely operations, usurpation of ticket money and refusal to stop at designated stops. Earlier this week, nine conductors working with the transport body had faced action over similar allegations. Those suspended on Saturday include six conductors, one driver.

As per officials, the checking squads which have stepped up the vigilance had reported irregularities on part of the conductors and drivers. While latter are blamed for not plying on time, the drivers are at the receiving end for not stopping at designated stops which not only inconveniences the commuters but also caused financial loss to the transport body.

“These staffers would now face inquiry and will face further action if found guilty,” said PMPML spokesperson Subhash Gaikwad.

