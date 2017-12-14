Now, Maval farmers oppose ring road plan

AFTER stalling the Rs 400 crore PCMC water pipeline project, farmers in Maval area are now opposing the ring road project, being implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The Shetkari Bachao Kruti Samiti has warned of an agitation if the plan is not withdrawn from Maval area.

Alleging that the decision to set-up ring road was primarily taken to benefit politicians and builders, the Samiti said that the PMRDA ring road plan would hit several villages, including Salumbre, Dhamne, Parandwadi, Sangwade and Nere. Even a sugar factory will also be affected. In these villages, irrigated and fertile land is spread in vast area, and the plan has been framed to benefit politicians and builders, the Samiti said. “70 per cent of farmers in these villages are marginal farmers and they will be affected badly if the PMRDA goes ahead with its plan,” the Samiti added.

The Samiti said this was not the first time that farmers in Maval were being put under pressure. “Earlier too, whether it was for Pavana Dam or for constructing Pune-Mumbai Expressway, several farmers lost their land and source of livelihood,” the Samiti said.

Farmers in Maval have also stalled the Rs 400-crore water pipeline project of PCMC, since 2011. They have alleged that the PCMC was taking away their share of water from Pavana Dam and that they would not get adequate water.

