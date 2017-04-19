Now, doctors from Sassoon hospital to treat inmates of Yerawada via telemedicine

This will be the first time that the facility will be provided for Yerawada jail inmates This will be the first time that the facility will be provided for Yerawada jail inmates

Soon, inmates of Yerawada jail will no longer need to go to the Sassoon General Hospital for a check-up. Doctors from the hospital will treat them via a telemedicine facility that is being launched soon, according to B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale.

Telemedicine has drastically reduced the time taken to seek expert advice. From specialist telemedicine centres in the state — be it KEM Hospital in Mumbai, B J Medical College in Pune or Government Medical College in Aurangabad and Nagpur — medical consultations are being given to primary care physicians across district and sub-district hospitals in the state.

But this will be the first time that the facility will be provided for Yerawada jail inmates. “This will definitely take a load off our shoulders. There are at least 10-12 inmates who require daily OPD visits. While cases of prisoners escaping from Sassoon hospital premises is rare, the entire process is time consuming and requires additional security,” said Bhushankumar Upadhyay, additional DGP (prisons). The Yerawada jail has video-conferencing facilities, so inmates will be able to interact with doctors from Sassoon hospital.

Dr Ajay Taware, medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital, said skin disease was a common problem among inmates. “Not all lesions are complicated ones, so a doctor can recommend the next line of treatment via telemedicine,” pointed out Taware. In 2007, the state health department had felt the need to reach out to remote primary health centres in Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Melghat and Nashik, among other districts. More than 700-800 patients are referred to higher centres after the problem is diagnosed via the state-run telemedicine project. Recently, a committee headed by a former director general of the Anti Corruption Bureau had recommended telemedicine facility for prisoners.

Dr Chandanwale said that the effort was a unique one, as it would reduce the time taken to treat the inmate. The entire schedule has been chalked out, with dental problems being listed for Tuesday, surgery-related issues on Wednesday, skin problems on Thursday, medicine-related issues on Friday and mental health-related problems on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now