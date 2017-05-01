Notice to 660 PMPML staffers for missing work

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

THE PUNE Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has issued showcause notice to 660 staffers who had allegedly showed up to office only 240 days in a year. The PMPML administration has asked these staffers to respond, as to why they should not be suspended.

This has prompted 12 staffers, who were among those served with the notices, to approach the Bombay High Court. The officers have demanded a withdrawal of the notices, claiming that “they were illegally served”. The HC has asked the PMPML to submit its stay on the matter on June 12.

According to the PMPML authorities, soon after he took over, PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Tukaram Mundhe had asked his subordinates to prepare a list of staffers, including conductors, drivers and mechanics, who have reported to duty less than 18 days a month.

Accordingly, Joint Managing Director D P More had listed the names of 660 staffers, who had remained away from work for 12 to 15 days or more.

“They were issued showcause notices as to why they should not be suspended. It wasn’t a suspension notice. After getting the responses submitted by them, the administration was supposed to go through the cases and evaluate each of them. Those who would be found to have bunked work deliberately and illegally, would have faced the axe. Others would have been spared. However, some of them prematurely approached the court,” said Subhash Gaikwad, spokesperson, PMPML.

