Note ban: As remittance remains a far-fetched dream, Pune Central Cooperative Bank plans to move Supreme Court for redressal

The Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCCB) is planning to seek legal redressal from the Supreme Court to highlight the failure of both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Nabard in initiating the process of remittance of old currency notes deposited at the bank. Ramesh Thorat, Chairman, PDCCB, said they will be consulting their lawyer soon to decide the next course of action.

Remittance of the demonetised currency has been a major cause of concern with the RBI consistently deferring the process. It might be recalled that on November 11, the RBI had barred the DCCBs from depositing or exchanging old currency notes, following which 31 DCCBs across Maharashtra were stuck with old notes.

DCCBs, thanks to its extensive rural coverage, act as bankers to cooperative institutions like cooperative milk dairies, credit societies and sugar mills. With over 2,900 rural branches, the DCCBs are often the only banks in remote regions.

Around Rs 4,700 crore, in withdrawn notes, was collected from the DCCBs, which now needs to be remitted. The DCCBs had, in fact, moved the apex court seeking legal redressal from RBI’s directions.

The RBI, while defending its decision, had claimed that the DCCBs had failed to abide by the 100 per cent KYC compliance norms for its account holders.

The apex court had then allowed remittance of withdrawn notes, while ordering for 100 per cent KYC compliance of both individual account holders and primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

Following the verdict, Nabard had asked DCCBs to submit detailed reports regarding the KYC details of the accounts.

Barring a few DCCBs from the Vidharbha area, all other DCCBs from across Maharashtra have submitted the required reports. Also, of the 370 DCCBs in India, 305 have submitted the voluminous reports too.

Nabard officials said they are yet to receive any instructions from the RBI on how to go about the KYC verification, given the laborious nature of the job. Other than the KYC details, Nabard had also sought details of currency notes held by the DCCBs as on November 7, which most of the DCCBs had submitted.

Meanwhile, DCCBs are stuck with stacks of old notes, resulting in excess expenditure on their part. Besides PDCCB, which has old notes worth Rs 574 crore, other banks stuck with a significant amount of such notes include Aurangabad DCCB with Rs 290 crore, Rs 315 crore with Sangli and Rs 102.37 crore with Solapur.

Security expenses apart, Thorat said, the non-remittance of the notes is causing a severe loss to the bank. Various agencies like the Income Tax, CBI, ED have also visited the DCCBs for inspections.

In view of the ‘inaction’ by both the RBI and Nabard, Thorat said they are left with no option but to move the SC. “Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram had represented us in the Supreme Court earlier and we will be consulting him again. By next week, we hope to finalise our future plan of action,” he said.