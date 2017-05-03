Non-implementation of 7TH Pay Commission: Administrative error leaves FTII Pune staffers red faced

FTII in Pune Express Photo by Arul Horizon 02/07/11 FTII in Pune Express Photo by Arul Horizon 02/07/11

The Film and Television Institute of India’s (FTII’s) non-implementation of 7th Pay Commission allowances has resulted in a two-fold blow for its staffers. Not only have the FTII employees been deprived of pay hikes, they have also lost additional money owing to an administrative mistake. FTII had implemented the pay scale revision in January 2017, “without taking necessary concurrence from the ministry of finance”, only to withdraw it two months later. However, they recovered the “excess salaries” paid to each of the 166 staffers from their subsequent salaries between April and May.

“Additionally, the institute collected additional tax and provident fund installments as per the ‘revised pay scales’. While the staffers had to repay the arrears they had received for two months in the subsequent salaries, the institute refused to refund the additional tax they had lost and, instead, promised to “adjust” it in the next financial year As per the information obtained by The Indian Express under the Right To Information Act, 2005, the institute spends Rs 18.9 crore per annum on salaries. If the 7th Pay Commission is implemented, the institute would end up spending Rs 20.4 crore per annum on salaries, thus needing Rs 1.5 crore extra every year

A memorandum, issued by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on January 13, 2017, had stated that autonomous bodies should, preferably, bear the additional financial burden arising due to revision of pay scale. In case the autonomous body is unable to do it, it should approach the financial advisor or the ministry concerned (I&B in this case), who can consider the proposal and may recommend the MoF to consider bearing upto 70 per cent of the additional burden. The remaining 30 per cent should be borne by the autonomous body concerned.

However, this proposal can only be implemented following the approval of the MoF

Soon after this office memorandum was issued in January 2017, the FTII had implemented the pay revision and had told the I&B ministry that “it was in a position to meet 30 per cent (Rs 45 lakh) of the additional financial impact”, through internal revenue generation. The institute administration, however, didn’t wait for the mandatory approval by the MoF FTII had paid two months’ salary as per the new pay scale before realising that it did not have the mandatory approval for the pay revision from the Ministry of Finance. It had also paid the taxes and provident fund installments, accordingly.

In mid-March, the administration decided to go back to 6th Pay Commission, as the mandatory approval for pay revision had not come from the MoF. In March 16, 2017, the Chief Accounts Officer, FTII, circulated a notice to all employees, informing them that the administration had made a mistake and that it needs to go back to the 6th Pay Commission and recover the “excess salaries” paid to the employees

“As per the office memorandum issued by Ministry of Finance. the final package (of pay scale revision) would require the concurrence of the MoF. The final decision had not been taken in respect of autonomous bodies as yet, hence the recommendation of 7th Pay Commission were not to be implemented without final approval of the ministry. Hence, according to the directive of the ministry, FTII has to shift from 7th Pay Commission to 6th Pay Commission,” read the circular, issued by Ujjwala Dhekne on March 16, 2017

Conceding that it was a ‘mistake’, FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola told this newspaper, “It is true that salaries were mistakenly released for January and February on the basis of revised pay scales, but the old scales were restored subsequently and full recoveries were made, as the necessary go ahead from the ministry had not come. Till the time the FTII gets further instructions from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting regarding 7th Pay Commission, the pre-revised pay structure shall continue.”

