Pune: Non-functional streetlights hurting party’s image, says BJP corporator

The streetlight project is being implemented to conserve energy, said the PMC commissioner. (File) The streetlight project is being implemented to conserve energy, said the PMC commissioner. (File)

Written by Ajay Jadhav

BJP corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have raised concerns that the breakdown of streetlights in various parts of the city is hurting the party’s image. A BJP corporator said the problems began after the civic administration centralised all work. “Many LED-lamp streetlights stay non-functional for at least 10 days in a month, and local corporators are blamed for this. Some are saying the situation has arisen due to the change of rule in the PMC,” said BJP corporator Bapu Karne.

Before the PMC centralised the maintenance of streetlights, the work was segregated for different wards. Now, the civic electric department has appointed an agency for carrying out the work for the entire city. “The earlier decentralised system to maintain streetlights should be adopted so that the repair work or replacement of lamps is done without delay and lamps with long life are used,” said Karne.

The BJP corporator said the PMC decided to replace the old lamps with LED lamps to save power. “The introduction of LED lamps improved the situation in a few areas, but in some places, at least 90 per cent of the LED lamps installed are poor in quality and become non-functional in a month. The local corporators have to make the rounds of the electricity department to get the streelights repaired, but the repair is not done for at least 10 days,” he said.

Karne mocked the civic administration’s claim that LED lamps are saving power, saying the claim is “true” with streetlights being non-functional for 10 days in a month.

In response, municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar said there is no problem with the LED lamps but there are technical problems in the basic infrastructure where the lights are installed, which makes them non-functional in some areas. “The non-functional streetlights are being repaired immediately and the civic administration has decided to improve the basic infrastructure for streelights to resolve the issue,” said Kumar.

The municipal commissioner said there was no need to appoint a new agency to install LED lamps for streetlights as the private firm with the contract has to take the responsibility for the next 12 years, so they are installing lamps with good quality. The private firm is paid as per the power saving achieved through these lamps and the PMC was not bearing any expenditure for the lamps, he said. Non-functional lamps should be replaced under the same work as it’s going to financially benefit the civic body, he added.

Kumar said the PMC was implementing the smart streetlight project to conserve energy. “All old lamps are being replaced by the latest LED lamps and the monitoring system for them is being developed. The PMC has replaced at least 75,578 streelights with LED lamps till January this year. The private firms implementing the project have good reputation at the international level. The lamps installed are providing sufficient light and are also saving power. They are of good quality,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App