‘No space for pedestrians’ as Pune Metro work takes over footpaths, roadsides

Local residents and activists claim that construction of the Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro on Paud Road, Karve Road and Riverside Road has not only affected free movement but has also put their lives at risk. “Work in these areas, which come within the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has been undertaken on footpaths and the roadside. This has blocked the path for pedestrians,” said an activist.

No alternative safe passage has been provided for pedestrians, added the activist. Metro station boards have also been installed on footpaths, obstructing the walkway. “The pedestrians have thus been forced to walk on the carriageway, putting their lives at risk,” said Rahul Dhankude, a resident of Paud Road. Another resident said the choas and confusion generated because of the Metro work was dangerous for movement of schoolchildren, the old and ailing. “Metro officials should put someone on the roads to direct, guide and help children and the old. These people should ensure safe movement on the roads where Metro work is in progress,” said the resident.

Activists alleged that Metro officials were violating the Pedestrian Policy adopted by the PMC for safety and convenience of pedestrians. “PMC had adopted a ‘Pedestrian policy’ for the safety and convenience of pedestrians. The policy clearly states that ‘When work is in progress on footpath, a walkway with barricades should be created at the roadside adjacent to the blocked footpath. Vehicle parking at roadside should be temporarily disallowed in that stretch’. The policy also prohibits placement of sign boards and hoardings that block the pedestrians’ passage,” said Prashant Inamdar of Pedestrians First.

Civic officials, meanwhile, said the PMC has constituted a ‘Standing Technical Advisory Committee’ (STAC) as per the directives of the Bombay High Court. STAC report (Chapter 16 – ‘Work zone Traffic management’) has detailed guidelines regarding pedestrian safety during construction on roads and sidewalks. “The guidelines stipulate that pedestrians and vehicles should be physically separated by barriers, barricades or similar items. Pedestrian walkways should be maintained free of any obstructions and hazards like holes, debris, mud, construction equipment, stored material. Walkway should be at least 1.5m wide or wider in areas of high pedestrian activity. Advance information should be given if the pedestrian pathway is blocked or there is detour. Signs and traffic control devices should be provided to properly guide pedestrians along the detour. Particular attention should be given to avoid inconvenience to senior citizens and handicapped pedestrians,” he said.

Activists alleged that ongoing work on Metro was in violation of the ‘Pedestrian policy’ and the STAC report. “Safety of pedestrians has been compromised on the Metro corridors and they are facing life threatening conditions on road. Schoolchildren and senior citizens are the worst affected.” Activists, demanding that the PMC should give standing instructions to the MahaMetro and all the metro construction agencies to implement the safety measures, as mandated in the Pedestrian policy and STAC report, said, “Safe segregated passage for pedestrians is a must. Work should be allowed to proceed only after compliance.” Activists have also urged the PMC, the traffic police and the Metro officials to work towards easing residents’ travails on the roads. A Metro spokesperson said they will look into the complaints.

