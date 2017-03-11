Capgemini techie murder: No scientific evidence against accused, cops tell Antara Das’s family

Over two-and-a-half-months after the shocking murder of software engineer Antara Das in Talawade, the Pune Rural Police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case, despite the fact that an arrest was made days after the crime. Antara, an employee of IT firm Capgemini in Talawade, was stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon while she was walking through Canbay Square, located near her office in Talawade, at 8.30 pm on December 23 last year. A passerby, Satyendra Sinha (36) of Dapodi, had seen Antara lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a private hospital. Sinha later lodged a complaint of murder at the Dehu Road police station.

Watch what else is making news:

On December 28, police had arrested Santoshkumar Akhileshvarprasad Gupta, a 24-year-old IT professional from Bengaluru. However, months after Gupta’s arrest, police apparently have no “scientific evidence” against the only arrested accused in the case. Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Antara’s father Debanand Das said a week ago, police had told the victim’s family members that they didn’t have any scientific evidence against Gupta.

Antara, who hailed from West Bengal, had visited Bengaluru in 2015 for an advanced technical training course in software engineering. During her stay in Bengaluru, she had met Gupta, said police. In April last year, Antara came to Pune to work for Capgemini. Gupta allegedly starting harassing her and he made several calls on her cell phone to “propose” to her, said police. When Antara tried blocking Gupta’s number to stop the harassment, he allegedly kept calling her from other numbers. Antara’s family told police that she had told them about the continuous harassment by Gupta. Pune Rural Police had arrested Gupta on December 28 and charged him under sections 302 (murder), 120 (b), 23 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation revealed that Gupta was not in Pune on the day of the murder, leading police to suspect that he had asked an “accomplice” to kill Antara. But till date, police have not been able to identify or arrest the accomplice. Gupta, a native of Bhojpur district in Bihar, is currently lodged in Yerwada jail.

“About a week ago, we spoke to the investigation officer, who told us that they have not found any scientific evidence against Gupta. We also got to know that Gupta has applied for bail,” said Debanand Das. “We are feeling helpless. My daughter was murdered brutally near her office. There were eye-witnesses near the crime scene. But over two months have passed and the police are still not able to ascertain who the killer is. We are not sure whether we should demand a probe by the CID or the CBI. We are trying to consult experts who can help us… We have also written to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the National Commission for Women, seeking justice for Antara,” he said.

“Police have said they are not able to unlock Antara’s cell phone. They said the cell phone got locked permanently when someone tried to unlock it to call her family, while she was being taken to the hospital after the attack. Police want to read the messages in her cell phone to get possible leads in the case… But they must have contacts with top cyber experts… we don’t know why it is difficult for them to even unlock a cell phone,” he said. When asked about no arrests being made in the case after Gupta, Mohammed Suvez Haque, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, said, “Investigation of the case is on. We are exploring all possibilities.”