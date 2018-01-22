No help from authorities: ‘Jaldoot’ mission running out of steam

The mission uses a three-wheeler autorickshaw fitted with a membrane-based water filtration plant The mission uses a three-wheeler autorickshaw fitted with a membrane-based water filtration plant

Notorious for having one of the highest rates of infant mortality caused by malnutrition in the state, Palghar district has a new ray of hope in the form of “Jaldoot”, a mission undertaken by Pune’s Science and Technology Park (STP). The mission has helped reduce waterborne diseases by 25 to 30 per cent in two years, along with increasing attendance in schools, where students would otherwise be occupied in fetching water from areas located as far as three kilometres everyday. However, with no support from the Palghar district administration in taking over the operations, there is a worry that the mission might have to be called off.

Started in August 2015 on a pilot basis in Mokhada tehsil, located in the northeastern corner of Palghar district, ‘Scitech Jaldoot’ aimed at eradicating malnutrition and infant deaths in this tribal belt, first by addressing and then improving water quality. Water is scarcely available in this region, because of the hilly terrain and high rainwater run-off. Every year, beginning in November and continuing until the onset of the monsoon, local residents face water scarcity. They are left with little scope to take advantage of the 2,500 mm rainfall that this region receives.

The project was jointly undertaken in partnership with Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd (ECGC Ltd), as part its CSR activity, under which it was supposed to fund the pilot project. However, the funding was extended for the second phase and continues till date due to lack of support from the local government.

The mission uses a three-wheeler autorickshaw fitted with a membrane-based water filtration plant. The filtered water is stored in a 500-litre stainless steel plant. This water is then delivered to every household, a total of 1,200 across eight villages in two or three trips, as per requirement. About 12,000 to 14,000 litres of clean water is supplied to nearly 7,000 people across these households, with each of the eight villages having a dedicated auto-rickshaw with an assigned driver.

Palsunde village, which has a population of 1,628 people living in a total of 335 houses, is the most thickly populated village coming under the second phase of this project. 256 of the 1,628 population are infants and children aged between zero to six years. However, villagers here have access to only nearby wells, which normally go completely dry during summer months.

The least populated village is Pawar Pada, which is home to 353 adults living in 85 houses. During the first phase, two villages — Sakhari and Dolhara in Mokhada tehsil — were covered. In the subsequent phase launched in September 2016, six new villages — Koldyacha Pada, Nilmati, Pawar Pada, Gonde Khurd, Palsunde, Dhamanshet — were added.

“After our team carried out an initial assessment in the area, we realised that most villagers here had no access to drinking water sources, all of which were situated at a distance not less than three kilometres. Some even had to go as far as five kilometres to fetch water during summers, making survival here a challenge,” Rajendra Jagdale, director general of STP told The Indian Express.

Certificates issued by Public Health Centres (PHC) in Koylachapada, Nilmati, Palsunde and Pawarwada areas in this tehsil read, “The clean drinking water provided by Jaldoot has helped, and significantly contributed to the fall of waterborne diseases.”

For instance, jaundice cases, which stood at 86 per cent, has now fallen below 26 per cent in Palsunde village; instances of fever and cough dropped from 60 per cent to 10 per cent in Nilmati village; cases of dysentery reported from Pawarwada village went down from 50 per cent to 10 per cent. All these changes took place within two years, between 2015-16 and 2016-17 (until September).

“We charge a very nominal fee for the water, which is transported to every household. However, with this region being highly backward, even Rs 2 is at times unaffordable for the locals here, again forcing them to consume the available water, in whatever quality,” said Jagdale, who said they had written to the Palghar district administration repeatedly, without success.

With six vehicles, each operating in these villages, the operations cost for supplying water at households, maintaining the vehicles and paying the salaries of drivers all result in costs approaching Rs 20,000. “From the meagre collections made – the collection is not over 1,500 to 2,000 per month – we don’t incur even the fuel expenses,” he said, highlighting that it was not a big expenditure for the government to incur a few lakh rupees to take over the vehicles’ operations.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App